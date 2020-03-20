iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.45

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 2876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 89,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,344,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

