iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $17,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,565.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 175,165 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

