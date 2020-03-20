iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.99

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.99 and last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

