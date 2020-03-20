Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Shares Down 16.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)’s share price dropped 16.5% during trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $128.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iqvia traded as low as $81.79 and last traded at $89.88, approximately 4,694,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 1,774,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.69.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,998,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,538,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.61 and a 200 day moving average of $149.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 93.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.