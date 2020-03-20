Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Invitation Homes traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 149275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.