InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 1461282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Specifically, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,098.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $108,774.54. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,358.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $756.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. InVitae’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 114.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 108,828 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 27.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About InVitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

