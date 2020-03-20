Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,514 call options on the company. This is an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 966 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of CYH opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.86. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

