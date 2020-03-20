Investors Purchase High Volume of Iamgold Call Options (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,284 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 1,263 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

