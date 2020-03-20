Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,608 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical volume of 1,402 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

Get Navistar International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 364,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $9,794,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $6,654,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 150,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,671,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NAV opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navistar International will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.