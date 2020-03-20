Investors Buy Large Volume of Huntsman Call Options (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,071 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average daily volume of 1,811 call options.

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

Get Huntsman alerts:

In other news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 27.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after buying an additional 339,153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Huntsman by 162.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after buying an additional 1,361,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $25.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.