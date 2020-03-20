Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 25,785 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,880% compared to the average daily volume of 1,302 put options.

NYSEARCA:FXY opened at $85.68 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.