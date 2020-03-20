Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Invesque (TSE:IVQ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.50.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Invesque from C$6.25 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Invesque stock opened at C$3.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36. Invesque has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$9.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.95%.

