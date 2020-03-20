Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSY. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,800,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $47.85 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

