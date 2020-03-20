Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

