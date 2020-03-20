Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Financial Architects Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.5% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

