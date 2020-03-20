Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Invesco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.13.

Invesco stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 904,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

