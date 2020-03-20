Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $19.02 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48.

