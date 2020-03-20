Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$17.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$12.87 and last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 562395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.16.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.67 per share, with a total value of C$62,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,164 shares in the company, valued at C$927,099.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.0258 dividend. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

