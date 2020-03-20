Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stake Increased by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 168,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $11,425,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.97) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.18.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $52,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $194,842.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,879 shares of company stock worth $444,685. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

