Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

