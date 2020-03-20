Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading Down 7.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) fell 7.2% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Insmed traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $14.39, 1,524,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,413,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INSM. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insmed by 30.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 18.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 635,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $192,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 16.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 142.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 305,989 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.