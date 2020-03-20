Insider Buying: Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) EVP Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) EVP Christopher Curia acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,398.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $15.00 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. ValuEngine cut Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

