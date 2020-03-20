Insider Buying: Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Purchases $22,600.00 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $22,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,199.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bruce William Mcclelland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

On Friday, March 13th, Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 20,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 11,414 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $32,872.32.

On Friday, March 6th, Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 24,161 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $73,932.66.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ribbon Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $161.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Ribbon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 344,333 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 392,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 273,643 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 494.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 269,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.