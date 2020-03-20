Insider Buying: Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Acquires 54,064 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director David R. Walt bought 54,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $900,706.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix Corp has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 354,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quanterix by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 211,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,844 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Quanterix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

