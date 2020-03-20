Insider Buying: Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Insider Purchases £24,982.96 in Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) insider Diana Dyer Bartlett purchased 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £24,982.96 ($32,863.67).

MWY opened at GBX 464 ($6.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 583.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 584.37. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 5.34 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 640 ($8.42).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

