Insider Buying: Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Insider Purchases £24,982.96 in Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) insider Diana Dyer Bartlett purchased 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £24,982.96 ($32,863.67).

MWY opened at GBX 464 ($6.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 583.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 584.37. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 5.34 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 640 ($8.42).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

