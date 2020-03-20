Insider Buying: Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Buys £4,600 in Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) insider Dorothee Deuring acquired 10,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £4,600 ($6,051.04).

Elementis stock opened at GBX 18.31 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 million and a PE ratio of 2.32. Elementis plc has a one year low of GBX 52.85 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.23. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective (down previously from GBX 165 ($2.17)) on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Elementis from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elementis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 149.14 ($1.96).

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

