Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

INSG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

INSG opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $543.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.08. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 6,363.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

