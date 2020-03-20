Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.60

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 8239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 59.07 and a quick ratio of 59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 122.32%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 152.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

