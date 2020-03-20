Informa PLC (LON:INF) Insider Acquires £7,520 in Stock

Informa PLC (LON:INF) insider Stephen Davidson bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,892.13).
LON:INF opened at GBX 378.10 ($4.97) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 686.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 783.18. Informa PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a GBX 15.95 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.91%.
About Informa
Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.
