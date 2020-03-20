Informa PLC (LON:INF) Insider Acquires £7,520 in Stock

Informa PLC (LON:INF) insider Stephen Davidson bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

LON:INF opened at GBX 378.10 ($4.97) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 686.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 783.18. Informa PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a GBX 15.95 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INF shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informa to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 744 ($9.79) to GBX 729 ($9.59) in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Informa to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 873 ($11.48) to GBX 791 ($10.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 809 ($10.64).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

