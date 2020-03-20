Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 627 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 791 ($10.41) to GBX 627 ($8.25) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.66% from the stock’s previous close.

INF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Informa from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Informa from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 792.60 ($10.43).

LON INF opened at GBX 397.70 ($5.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 686.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 783.18. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

