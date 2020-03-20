Independent Research Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3)

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective by analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DRW3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €48.14 ($55.98).

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €67.00 ($77.91) on Wednesday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a fifty-two week high of €97.40 ($113.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €56.31 and a 200 day moving average of €52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

