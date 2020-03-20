Independent Research Analysts Give Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €3.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KCO. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.13 ($7.13).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €3.18 ($3.70) on Tuesday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a one year high of €7.37 ($8.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.21 million and a P/E ratio of -25.85.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

