Independent Research Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €32.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRA. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.00 ($74.42).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €39.48 ($45.91) on Tuesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The company has a 50 day moving average of €59.22 and a 200-day moving average of €71.31.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

