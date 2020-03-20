IMV (NYSE:IMV) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

IMV (NYSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 480.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered IMV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of IMV opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMV stock. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. First City Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of IMV as of its most recent SEC filing.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

