Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley currently has C$22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$42.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$34.00 to C$18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.47.

TSE:IMO opened at C$13.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.48. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$40.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

