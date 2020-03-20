Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $154.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Illinois Tool Works traded as low as $134.58 and last traded at $138.81, with a volume of 2615540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.50.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $13,302,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.42 and its 200-day moving average is $169.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

