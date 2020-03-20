IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IDYA. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

