HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $25.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. HUYA traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 45213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HUYA. Morgan Stanley downgraded HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

