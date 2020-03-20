Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Trading Down 7.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Huntington Bancshares traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.72, approximately 16,587,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 12,792,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,248,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

