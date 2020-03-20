Humaniq (HMQ) Hits One Day Volume of $47,519.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $565,033.96 and approximately $47,519.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.02424156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00196622 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00038058 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00037006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Hotbit, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

