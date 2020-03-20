Hugh J. Twiss Buys 2,500 Shares of Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) Stock

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) insider Hugh J. Twiss purchased 2,500 shares of Invesco Income Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,875 ($6,412.79).

Shares of LON IVI opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.49) on Friday. Invesco Income Growth Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 322.33 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 278.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 276.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.96 million and a P/E ratio of 11.02.

Get Invesco Income Growth Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Invesco Income Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. Invesco Income Growth Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.