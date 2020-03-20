Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hubbell traded as low as $99.86 and last traded at $101.13, with a volume of 5905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.69.

Several other analysts have also commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Hubbell by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 55,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 145,135 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

