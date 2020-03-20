HSBC Reiterates €3.50 Price Target for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

HSBC set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGL. Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.30 ($2.67) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.50 ($4.07).

Shares of SGL stock opened at €2.27 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €3.15 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of €8.33 ($9.68). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.57.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

