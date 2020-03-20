HSBC Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €20.70 ($24.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.58 ($19.28).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €12.17 ($14.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.99. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

