Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Trading Down 9.4% Following Insider Selling

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) was down 9.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $42.86 and last traded at $46.40, approximately 924,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 385,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

Specifically, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,543 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 117.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,690 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 106.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,101,000 after purchasing an additional 82,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

