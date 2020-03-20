Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $127,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.22 and a 200-day moving average of $171.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

