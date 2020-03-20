HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 407,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,043 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $20,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 11,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

HFC stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

