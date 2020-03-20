HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stock Holdings Raised by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 387.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532,749 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.76% of HMS worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in HMS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in HMS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in HMS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in HMS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HMS alerts:

HMSY stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.