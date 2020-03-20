HM Capital Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HM Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,839,000 after buying an additional 266,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,966 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $242.06 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.78 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.72 and its 200 day moving average is $311.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

