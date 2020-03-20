HM Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HM Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

